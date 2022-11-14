English
    Russia denies AP report that Sergei Lavrov taken to hospital at G20

    "This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

    Reuters
    November 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

    Russia's foreign ministry on Monday denied an Associated Press report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery."

    Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit.

    "This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

    "Sergei Viktrovich [Lavrov] and I are reading the news wires and cannot believe our eyes."
    Reuters
