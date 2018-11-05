Remember Starman? The dummy 'driver' sent to space in a red Tesla Roadster– find out where he's reached

Earlier this year in February, SpaceX Founder Elon Musk launched ‘Starman’ into space in a red-coloured Tesla Roadster. Starman, a dummy ‘driver’ aboard Musk’s own car looked clueless as he wandered through space and whiling away time almost disrespectfully.

He and the car was a part of the payload aboard Falcon Heavy – the world’s most powerful rocket in operation anywhere in the world.

You can have a look at the video feed of Starman and the red car’s journey in space that was streamed live on February 6 here:

The video feed that streamed live at that time got disrupted after exactly 4 hours, 13 minutes and 10 seconds.

But where is Starman now?

This was a question that a lot of people had asked, and SpaceX has now come up with an answer.

Starman’s current location. Next stop, the restaurant at the end of the universe. pic.twitter.com/Ty5m8IjJpE

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 3, 2018

In a Tweet on November 3rd, SpaceX shared Starman’s current location:

As visible from Starman’s orbit calculated by SpaceX, he has gone beyond Mars.

However, a study done at the University of Toronto, predicting Starman’s orbit and eventuality, says it will not stay afloat and will probably crash into Earth or Venus in tens of millions of years.

For now, we can just follow the Hitchhiker’s Guide to Galaxy, Don’t Panic and possibly spot the Starman at a restaurant at the end of the universe.