App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Remember Starman? The dummy 'driver' sent to space in a red Tesla Roadster– find out where he's reached

Where is Starman now?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Starman in Space. (Image: YouTube/SpaceX)
Starman in Space. (Image: YouTube/SpaceX)
Whatsapp

Earlier this year in February, SpaceX Founder Elon Musk launched ‘Starman’ into space in a red-coloured Tesla Roadster. Starman, a dummy ‘driver’ aboard Musk’s own car looked clueless as he wandered through space and whiling away time almost disrespectfully.

He and the car was a part of the payload aboard Falcon Heavy – the world’s most powerful rocket in operation anywhere in the world.

You can have a look at the video feed of Starman and the red car’s journey in space that was streamed live on February 6 here:

related news

The video feed that streamed live at that time got disrupted after exactly 4 hours, 13 minutes and 10 seconds.

But where is Starman now?

This was a question that a lot of people had asked, and SpaceX has now come up with an answer.

Also Read: Webcomic: Elon Musk — The real-life Tony Stark and the face of Tesla, SpaceX and Paypal

In a Tweet on November 3rd, SpaceX shared Starman’s current location:

As visible from Starman’s orbit calculated by SpaceX, he has gone beyond Mars.

However, a study done at the University of Toronto, predicting Starman’s orbit and eventuality, says it will not stay afloat and will probably crash into Earth or Venus in tens of millions of years.

For now, we can just follow the Hitchhiker’s Guide to Galaxy, Don’t Panic and possibly spot the Starman at a restaurant at the end of the universe.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 08:10 pm

tags #Elon Musk #SpaceX #Tesla #Trending News #world

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.