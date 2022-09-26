English
    PM Modi to leave for Japan to attend Shinzo Abe's funeral

    Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the duration of Modi’s visit from the time of his departure from Delhi will be around 12 to 16 hours. Kwatra said Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and also meet Abe’s wife.

    PTI
    September 26, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Tokyo later on Monday to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. The funeral will take place on Tuesday and is expected to be attended by representatives from around hundred countries.


    Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech three months back. Modi’s visit to Japan will be an opportunity to honour former prime minister Abe, Kwatra said. Modi’s visit to Japan will be an opportunity to honour former prime minister Abe, Kwatra said.

    first published: Sep 26, 2022 03:14 pm
