Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan govt to file disqualification case against former President Asif Ali Zardari

Chaudhry accused Zardari of failing to mention an apartment he allegedly owns in the US in a declaration submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Pakistan government plans to file a case before the Election Commission against former President Asif Ali Zardari, seeking his disqualification over concealment of assets in the US, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government will soon file a reference against Zardari for not declaring the property in his nomination papers.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government will soon file a reference against Zardari for not declaring the property in his nomination papers.

"He [Zardari] was required to declare that property under Articles 62 and 63, which he didn't. He is therefore not eligible to be a lawmaker," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Chaudhry said the investigative agencies were given a "free hand" to investigate any politician — regardless of the party they belonged to — whose activities are found to be suspicious.

Zardari, 63, served as the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 09:33 pm

tags #Asif Ali Zardari #Pakistan #World News

