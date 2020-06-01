App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC, Russia discuss extending oil cuts for 1-2 months - sources

OPEC+ decided in April to cut output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day, or about 10% of global output

Reuters

OPEC and Russia are moving closer to a compromise on extending current oil output cuts and are discussing a proposal to roll over supply curbs for one to two months, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

OPEC+ decided in April to cut output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day, or about 10% of global output, to lift prices battered by a demand drop linked to lockdown measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Rather than easing output cuts in July, sources told Reuters last week that de-facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia was leading discussions on sustaining them until the end of the year.

Close

However, it was yet to win support from Russia, which believes curbs could be eased gradually.

related news

"It is the proposal now, but it is yet to be finalised," one OPEC+ source said of the 1-2 month extension.

"It's for a month or two, not for half a year," one Russian oil source said, on the rollover of the existing cuts.

Another OPEC+ source said there was support for Russia's proposal for an extension of one month, but "we still do not have consensus over it".

The OPEC+ group is likely to hold an online meeting on June 4 to discuss output policy, after Algeria, which currently holds the presidency of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), proposed a meeting planned for June 9-10 be brought forward.

Reduced production from OPEC+, combined with a record decline in output from non-members such as the United States and Canada, have helped to lift oil prices towards $35 per barrel, but they remain at only half the level of the start of the year

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #OPEC #Russia #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.