    Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance

    The alliance junior partner Mitsubishi Motors will also consider investing in Ampere, the companies said in a statement.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
    (Source: Reuters)

    (Source: Reuters)

    Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault's electric vehicles unit Ampere.

    The alliance junior partner Mitsubishi Motors will also consider investing in Ampere, the companies said in a statement.

    "Nissan's intention is to invest up to 15% in Ampere, Renault Group's EV & Software entity in Europe, with the aim to become a strategic investor," the statement said ahead of a presentation in London.

    The companies had already announced that under the deal the French carmaker would reduce its stake in its Japanese partner to 15% from around 43% now.