New Brexit deal with EU agreed, says UK PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) have agreed on a "great new deal" for Brexit.

In a tweet, Johnson said: “We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control -- now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment. (sic)”

Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the EU Commission, said in a tweet: “Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that EUCO endorses this deal. (sic)”

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, tweeted: “From what we know, Johnson's negotiated a worse deal than Theresa May. This sell-out deal risks our rights, protections and NHS. It won’t bring the country together and should be rejected. (sic)”

The deal, which was agreed to after days of intense negotiations, has to still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and UK Parliaments.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said that it remains opposed to the Brexit deal.

DUP, a key ally of Johnson, has said that it stands by a statement issued earlier by leader Arlene Foster and her deputy Nigel Dodds. They said the DUP "could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues."

Without the support of the DUP's 10 lawmakers, Johnson may struggle to get his deal ratified by the UK Parliament.