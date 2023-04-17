Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users: Downdetector

English
    Reuters
    April 17, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST
    Netflix Inc. is down for more than 11,000 users in the United States on late Sunday, according outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

    Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

    Reuters
