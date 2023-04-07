English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    NASA, SpaceX launch first space-based air quality instrument

    TEMPO the first space-based tool to monitor major air pollutants hourly in a region stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific and from the Canadian oil sands to below Mexico City, encompassing the entire continental United States.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
    The instrument was built by Ball Aerospace and integrated onto Intelsat 40E by Maxar.

    The instrument was built by Ball Aerospace and integrated onto Intelsat 40E by Maxar.

    USA’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX on April 7 launched an air-quality monitor called TEMPO or Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution instrument.

    "The NASA-Smithsonian instrument TEMPO is the first space-based tool to monitor major air pollutants hourly in high spatial resolution – down to four square miles – in a region stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific and from the Canadian oil sands to below Mexico City, encompassing the entire continental United States," said NASA in a media advisory.

    Taking to Twitter, NASA said TEMPO is merely the size of a dishwasher and yet powerful enough to observe air pollutants across North America down to a resolution of 10 square km.


    Further, it also confirmed a successful spacecraft separation.

    Related stories

    Liftoff took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The instrument is a payload on the satellite Intelsat 40E. It was built by Ball Aerospace and integrated onto Intelsat 40E by Maxar.

    (This is a developing story, please come back for updates.)

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #air quality instrument #Elon Musk #NASA #SpaceX #TEMPO #USA
    first published: Apr 7, 2023 10:39 am