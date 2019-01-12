App
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Multiple injuries after explosion in Paris bakery believed linked to gas leak

The explosion came amid heavy security in Paris and around France for yellow vest protests expected later on January 12.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Multiple injuries have been reported after an explosion in a Paris bakery, Paris police said.

A Paris police spokeswoman said firefighters are currently at the scene of the blast on January 12 morning at the bakery on Rue Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris. She said several injuries have been reported to police but no deaths. The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be publicly named, provided no further details.

French television showed emergency vehicles surrounding the area.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, however, there are reports that it was due to a gas leak in a bakery.

While reports suggest that there may be a number of causalities, police have not made any confirmation yet.

The explosion came amid heavy security in Paris and around France for yellow vest protests expected later on January 12.

 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published on Jan 12, 2019 02:31 pm

