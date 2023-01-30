English
    Missile hits Kharkiv apartment building, one dead: Governor

    Reuters
    January 30, 2023 / 06:09 AM IST

    A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, killing one person and injuring others, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

    A Reuters picture from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building. Synehubov said the strike took place in the city's central Kyiv district.

    "According to updated information, one person has died as a result of a strike by a Russian missile on a residential building," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

    There was no immediate indication of how many people were injured. Synehubov, who earlier put the number of injured at three, said casualties were receiving treatment.