    Microsoft rejoins Apple in $2 trillion club as rally accelerates

    Bloomberg
    February 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

    A rally in the shares of Microsoft Corp. has the software giant’s market value set to close above $2 trillion for the first time in nearly six months amid a rebound in technology stocks.

    Microsoft rose as much as 3.4% to $276.76 early Wednesday, joining Apple Inc. as the only stocks with market capitalizations above $2 trillion. This is the first time it has exceeded that level since August after rallying 29% from a November low. Apple has a market value of about $2.44 trillion.

    Microsoft Back Above a $2 Trillion Market Capitalization

    Recent gains in the stock have come amid widespread investor interest in all things related to artificial intelligence. Last month, Microsoft announced that it’s stepping up its investment in OpenAI, the owner of a wildly popular chat bot. At an event on Feb. 7, the company unveiled a version of its Bing internet-search engine powered by the ChatGPT technology.