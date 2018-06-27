App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft Edge browser apps for Android and iOS to boast of Adblock Plus

The adblocker does not require a separate add-in to install and download, and can be easily enabled in the Microsoft Edge settings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Microsoft- Every techie in the country wants to work with the world’s biggest computer software company. Microsoft is India’s most attractive employer. It’s Indian arm is based in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Microsoft- Every techie in the country wants to work with the world’s biggest computer software company. Microsoft is India’s most attractive employer. It’s Indian arm is based in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Software giant Microsoft is apparently building and integrating Adblock Plus directly into its Edge browser app for iOS and Android. The company has rolled out this latest feature, making it available to Microsoft Edge for Android beta users. It is currently being tested on iOS as well.

The new feature is soon anticipated to be rolled out more broadly to all the Edge devices for iOS and Android users. The adblocker does not require a separate add-in to install and download. It can be easily enabled in the Microsoft Edge settings.

The company has partnered with Adblock Plus to build this functionality straight into the browser. It was Google who had pioneered in unveiling its own ad blocking in Chrome for Android. However, it is not as aggressive as Adblock Plus. It has also been observed that most ads are not blocked on the majority of sites using the Chrome application.

Mozilla had also included a form of built-in ad blocking in its Firefox for Android browser. The drawback here is that it is only activated during an in-private tab session. Samsung is nowhere behind as its Android users can also install Adblock extensions to block ads in Samsung’s browser.

related news

As per a report by The Verge, Microsoft Edge for Android has already reached the mark of 5 million installs on the Google Play Store.  This simply means that it still has a way to go to catch up to the 100 million Firefox installs or the default Chrome browser which has more than 1 billion “installs” on Android. It’s not clear how popular the Edge browser is on iOS.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 01:39 pm

tags #Ad-blocker #Android #iOS #Microsoft #Trending News #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.