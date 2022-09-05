English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Markets scream warning over new UK PM’s mammoth task

    The pound, already down nearly 15% this year versus the dollar, just posted its worst monthly performance since the 2016 Brexit vote.

    Bloomberg
    September 05, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

    A currency near the lowest in decades, an unprecedented surge in government borrowing costs and record underperformance in domestic stocks -- such is the dismal scene in markets that awaits Britain’s next prime minister.

    The pound, already down nearly 15% this year versus the dollar, just posted its worst monthly performance since the 2016 Brexit vote. Meanwhile, borrowing costs for businesses have jumped after six back-to-back rate hikes by the Bank of England, while expectations of further increases have shot up amid warnings that inflation will spiral further out of control.

    One business lobby group has suggested that the country is already in the midst of a recession, pointing to rising energy costs. A decline in household spending and real wages has triggered a swathe of strikes across sectors as a cost-of-living crisis starts to bite.

    Once the winner of the leadership race -- most likely to be Liz Truss -- is announced at lunchtime on Monday, investors will be watching closely to see whether policies implemented will mitigate or exacerbate the rout in UK assets. Strategists fear Truss could borrow heavily to fund tax cuts, further damaging the UK’s balance sheet.

    “She will pick up the economic baton at an incredibly difficult time and there’s already speculation -- and some frailty in the pound -- to suggest that she might just drop the baton,” said Steven Barrow from Standard Bank.

    Close

    Related stories

    Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening in UK markets:

    Pound Sterling

    After a precipitous drop this year, cable is trading above $1.15, less than two US cents away from its weakest level since 1985. A gauge of momentum called fear-greed implies that sellers are firmly in control of prices. The pound’s weakness is raising the cost of imports, fueling already-searing inflation.

    Currency Doldrums | The pound has sunk to the lowest since the pandemic versus the dollar

     

    Government Bonds

    The rate on two-year government bonds has surged past 3.1%, its highest since the global financial crisis in 2008, shattering investor hopes that the worst of the sell-off was over. Swaps linked to the BOE’s policy meetings show rate-hike expectations have jumped higher, implying the key rate will more than double from 1.75% before year-end.

    Cruel Summer | Two-year gilt yield just posted its biggest monthly jump on record

    UK Stocks

    The mid-cap FTSE 250 index -- whose member companies are heavily-dependent on the domestic economy -- is on course for its biggest-ever annual underperformance versus the exporter-based FTSE 100. That’s as the blue-chip FTSE 100 continues to be supported by mining and energy firms that are getting a windfall from booming commodities markets, as well as exporters who benefit from sterling’s slide.

    Tineke Frikkee, head of UK equity research at Waverton Investment Management, says the benefit of any reduction in taxes by a new PM will take time to come through. “We need to get past peak inflation expectations before we can see a reversal of trends,” she said via email. “Next year could prove to be a better year for the FTSE 250.”

    Shooting Higher | Companies' cost of sterling bond funding jumps to highest in a decade

     

    Corporate Debt 

    Borrowing costs for blue-chip British companies have risen past 5% for the first time in more than a decade, as runaway inflation hammers the country’s corporate sector. The yield spread between sterling and dollar-denominated corporate bonds is the widest since 2014, reflecting particularly acute pressures in the UK.

    FTSE 250 yearly underperformance against FTSE 100 is the biggest ever
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Liz Truss #Rishi Sunak #UK PM #World News
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 09:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.