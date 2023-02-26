English
    Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes New Britain, Papua New Guinea – USGS

    The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40.39 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said

    Reuters
    February 26, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

    The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40.39 miles), USGS added.

    (Developing story)

    Tags: #New Britain #Papua New Guinea
    first published: Feb 26, 2023 08:08 am