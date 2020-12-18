Jefferies' Chris Wood cuts exposure in gold for bitcoin

Bitcoin's blistering rally has seen Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, trim exposure in gold in favour of the cryptocurrency in his long-only global portfolio for US dollar-denominated pension funds "for the first time in several years".

Wood has said the fund, established in the third quarter of the calendar year 2002, will reduce its exposure in physical gold by 5 percent and the money will be invested in bitcoin. The fund intends to increase its long position on any correction.

"The 50 percent weight in physical gold bullion in the portfolio will be reduced for the first time in several years by five percentage points with the money invested in Bitcoin," Wood said in his weekly note, GREED & fear, to investors.

Following the adjustment, the fund will still have the highest allocation in physical gold bullion at 45 percent followed by Asia ex-Japan equities (30 percent), Unhedged gold mining stocks (20 percent) and Bitcoin (5 percent).