Jefferies' Chris Wood cuts exposure in gold for bitcoin

Following the adjustment, the fund will still have the highest allocation in physical gold bullion at 45 percent followed by Asia ex-Japan equities (30 percent), unhedged gold mining stocks (20 percent) and bitcoin (5 percent).

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 01:40 PM IST

Bitcoin's blistering rally has seen Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, trim exposure in gold in favour of the cryptocurrency in his long-only global portfolio for US dollar-denominated pension funds "for the first time in several years".

Wood has said the fund, established in the third quarter of the calendar year 2002, will reduce its exposure in physical gold by 5 percent and the money will be invested in bitcoin. The fund intends to increase its long position on any correction.

"The 50 percent weight in physical gold bullion in the portfolio will be reduced for the first time in several years by five percentage points with the money invested in Bitcoin," Wood said in his weekly note, GREED & fear, to investors.

Following the adjustment, the fund will still have the highest allocation in physical gold bullion at 45 percent followed by Asia ex-Japan equities (30 percent), Unhedged gold mining stocks (20 percent) and Bitcoin (5 percent).

In a year of many firsts, Bitcoin prices have surged 220 percent year-to-date, outshining all other asset classes. On December 17, it breached the $23,000-mark, a day after hitting the $20,000 milestone for the first time since its launch in 2009.
first published: Dec 18, 2020 01:40 pm

