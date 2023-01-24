English
    Jeff Bezos likely to sell Washington Post to buy Washington Commanders: Report

    According to a report by news agency ANI, citing New York Post, Bezos is looking to ‘clear the way’ to get the Commanders from the owner Daniel Snyder.

    News18
    January 24, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is likely to sell the American newspaper Washington Post to buy football team Washington Commanders.

    According to a report by news agency ANI, citing New York Post, Bezos is looking to ‘clear the way’ to get the Commanders from the owner Daniel Snyder.

    The report said that Bezos is facing trouble because Snyder is angry about the illustrious by Washington Post, of exposing the management culture of the team including allegations of sexual harassment.

    As per the report, a spokesperson for Bezos has denied that the newspaper is up for sale.