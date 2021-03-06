Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa gets over 3 lakh applications for free trip to Moon

Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa (Image: Reuters)

Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, who had announced his desire to take eight persons to the Dear Moon mission – first civilian Moon mission – has received over three lakh applications for the same within three days.

Fly me to the Moon: Japan billionaire Yusaku Maezawa offers space seats



#dearMoonCrew applications are now more than 300K and from 237 countries + areas.

＜TOP 15＞

1. India

2. US

3. Japan

4. France

5. UK

6. Mexico

7. Spain

8. Canada

9. Turkey

10.Germany

11. Colombia

12. Brazil

13. Russia

14. Italy

15. Netherlands — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) March 4, 2021

Of the lakhs of applications that poured in for the lunar mission from over 237 countries, maximum came from India, followed by the US, Japan, France, and the UK.

The Dear Moon Project, which was launched in collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, had signed the Japanese billionaire as Starship’s first passenger back in 2018. Maezawa had then announced that he wishes to take along with him six to eight artists from across the globe for a week-long lunar flyby mission in 2023.

Maezawa, who is an art afficionado, had told that these artists would have to take inspiration to create art after they return to the Earth, so that their masterpieces continue to inspire people.

The crew of the Dear Moon Project will be leaving for the Moon in another two years, the Japanese billionaire said in a YouTube video released on March 2. The SpaceX Starship’s crew will consist of a total of 10 to 12 members, out of which eight will join on invitation from Maezawa.

The spacecraft will take three days to reach the Moon and another three days to return to the Earth, making it a six-day journey. The candidates selected by Maezawa will not have to spend a single penny as the billionaire will be sponsoring their tickets.