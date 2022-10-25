English
    Italy must not give in to "blackmail" from Putin, PM Giorgia Meloni says

    "Giving in to Putin’s blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail," Meloni said in her maiden speech to the lower house.

    Reuters
    October 25, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
    Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister

    Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister

    Italy’s new government will support Ukraine and will not give into ”blackmail” from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Tuesday.

    She added that her government, which was sworn in at the weekend, would look to increase financial support for families and firms hit by the energy crisis.
