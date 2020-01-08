Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says missile attacks 'first step': Report

"The missile attacks today were just the first step (US President Donald) should think about withdrawing its troops from the region and not to leave them within our reach," Iranian state TV quoted the commander as saying, without naming him.
Iran's missile attacks on US targets in Iraq was the first step and Tehran will not spare American troops, Iranian state TV quoted a Revolutionary Guards commander as saying on Wednesday."The missile attacks today were just the first step (US President Donald) should think about withdrawing its troops from the region and not to leave them within our reach," Iranian state TV quoted the commander as saying, without naming him.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 09:20 am