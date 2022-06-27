English
    Iran says Saudi Arabia wants to resume diplomatic talks with Tehran

    Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016, with both parties backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

    Reuters
    June 27, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Saudi Arabia wants to resume diplomatic talks with Tehran, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on Monday a day after Iraq's prime minister pushed for a revival of talks between the regional rivals.

    The fifth round of talks between the regional rivals were held in April.
