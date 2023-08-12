Guilt-free space grab: Creating a 'sane space' at home and loving it

Our special space in the home can be magical, aligning perfectly with our energies and giving us that much-needed me-time to recharge. (Photos courtesy Anupriya Sahu, Alankaram)

There’s nothing sweet about the raw stress of work topped with a sprinkling of boisterous kids, fussy elders and a cantankerous spouse at home, combined with post-Covid mental health issues, general unease over politics and the battering from the weather gods.

Phew… that’s a lot on the hot plate, isn’t it? But it’s pushing us hard to seek sanity by grabbing our very own spots at home, to create that little personal and private haven of peace which is strictly out-of-bounds for others.

As important as taking long and deep breaths and consuming organically grown aubergines, our special spaces are magical, aligning perfectly with our energies, giving us that much-needed me-time to recharge the mental, physical and emotional batteries… and get some work done.

And one has to be totally guilt-free about it too. As actor and comedian Denis Leary puts it: “It’s important to have your own space. I’ve never trusted people who do everything together. I call them ‘Kool-Aid couples’, because it’s like they drank the same Kool-Aid and it has drugged them into constantly gazing into each other’s eyes.”

This is where I’m at my best

Hindustani light classical singer Rekha Surya’s Zen zone is her music room at home in New Delhi’s Jor Bagh. One of Mallika-e-Ghazal Begum Akhtar’s youngest shagirds (students) who also trained with the famed Girija Devi of the Seniya and Banaras Gharanas at the Sangeet Research Academy in Kolkata, Surya, who is single, has the whole house to herself.

But it’s the music room where her creativity finds expression and where she’s at her happiest. It’s peaceful, “the walls absorb sound, and no one is disturbed. I practice my music here by myself or to the accompaniment of the tabla when masterji comes over,” says Surya, who is also an avid collector of paintings, artist Manjit Bawa being a favourite.

Gurugram-based designer Rubina Dhankar finds herself in the living room at home for a large part of the day when she’s not on-site calls.

Lounge on the sofas if you are tired of working. (Photo courtesy Rubina Dhankar)

“From the day I bought this house the living room was taken over by me to work in, as all our other rooms are for our doggie babies” (she’s a dog rescuer too). Dhankar makes it a point to not intrude into their space “or their routine” as they are used to lording it over the house. Her space is the only room that is not theirs.

Rahul Das Menon, partner and principal architect of Mumbai-based studio TAB, carved a study nook for himself in the multipurpose room at home because “as an architect, the longing for personal space within the home becomes necessary.”

Doing it up creatively

A portrait of Begum Akhtar smiling gently as dancers and singers perform in the background (in homage to her Lucknow roots) presides over Surya’s room. “It is always in the backdrop when I’m doing my online interviews,” says the singer. A graduate from Delhi’s Miranda House, Surya was born and brought up in Lucknow and has been completely influenced by the city’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb.

At home with her books and paintings. (Photo courtesy Rekha Surya)

Look around and you see five harmoniums (Surya has a “passion” for them) and three tanpuras, one from her childhood when she was learning to play and one from Miraj in Maharashtra, a city that’s known for making the “best sounding” instruments. However, the harmonium that travels the world and around India with her is a collapsible electronic piece that’s light and easy to carry and is getting to be popular with most musicians.

Tanjore paintings and posters from performances are on the walls. More paintings and books line the way to the entrance of her room.

Dhankar’s living room has chequered wallpaper, a chandelier and an infused marble fireplace and mantel. She loves the natural light that filters in. The “ever-changing aesthetics of this room provide the creative environment I need. I hold all my client meetings here and have in the past seven years reworked the space four times over,” she says.

A long shelf life

Books are musts because they expand the mind and do a million wonderful things to our souls.

Das Menon wanted his space to have a “cozy vibe and reflect my ideas,” so what you see in there is a study table, a rattan chair and an accent chair with a Lovelorn floor lamp. Oakwood flooring brings warmth to the décor, adding to that coziness, making it a perfect “go-to space for reading and writing, something which I do often. I also have my typewriter here which I use occasionally.”

His pride and joy, the book collection, is also showcased in this space. That’s why the accent chair is solely reserved for reading time. Black and white wall frames document Das Menon’s travels and “fondly remembered moments.” The pin-up board is a colourful add-on, with postcards from his travels.

When she curated her personal space within her Delhi home, Treetops, Devika Khosla, creative director at the Works Interiors, New Delhi, made sure the “tranquil corner of the living room” was strategically planned to face the verdant expanse of the tree-lined ridge, offering an uninterrupted view of nature's splendour, “which virtually seeps in” from the large windows and balconies.

A bench sits near the living room window overlooking the wide expanse of Delhi's ridge. (Photo courtesy Devika Khosla, The Works Interiors)

During moments of leisure, Khosla finds solace in curling up on a favourite piece of furniture, a bench, with a captivating book or while unwinding the day. It also works as an efficient workstation for handling emails, virtual meetings, or a quick sketch on the iPad.

Open shelves hold books and cherished memorabilia, a point of visual interest providing Khosla the opportunity to personalize the space. It “allows me to rotate and update the displayed curios with the changing seasons and adding new pieces.”

Bench of creativity. (Photo courtesy Devika Khosla The Works Interiors)

The book collection includes inspirational works that are dear to her. “These quick reads offer profound insights and serve as a wellspring of creative ideas,” she adds.

Anupriya Sahu, founder and design head at Alankaram, a studio crafting contemporary bespoke furniture at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, has comfortable seating, plush cushions and soft lighting in her space. Her book nook has display shelves holding art books, sculptures and other decorative pieces collected over the years “to add a personal touch and my own story to the space.”

She relaxes by meditating and engaging her grey cells in various creative pursuits that include designing new pieces for the studio.

Book your own corner at home. (Photo courtesy Anupriya Sahu Alankaram)

Sahu’s love for art and design is visible in the vibrant paintings and prints on the walls, showcasing diverse artistic styles. A corkboard serves as an inspiration board for iterating colour palettes and project ideas, allowing her to visualize and plan work.

Key essentials

What a personal room or nook cannot do without is:

Art: Having a captivating art piece or artwork that resonates with you can inspire your creative self, says Khosla. It will also set the mood for relaxation and contemplation.

Collection of books: Books that align with your interests and passions, or those that offer profound insights and inspiration, can be a constant source of intellectual stimulation and comfort, she says.

Greenery: Sahu suggests bringing in indoor plants or small potted greens to stay in touch with all things related to nature, to experience tranquillity.

Inspiration board or wall: A key requirement for creative people is having a designated area to display great ideas and everything inspirational, she adds. Favourite artwork can spark creativity and keep you motivated. It’s also a visual reminder of one’s goals and aspirations.

Memorabilia or personalized decor: Put your personal stamp on everything. Personal touches make spaces feel uniquely yours and create a sense of belonging, says Sahu. Make sure your space has collectibles that hold sentimental value or inspire creativity. “Souvenirs or curios collected during travels hold sentimental value and put you in a good mood as you remember the wonderful times you’ve had and motivate you to plan the next holiday, says Khosla.

Good lighting: Soothing light from a good lamp aids relaxation, says Khosla. Sahu agrees. “Adequate and adjustable lighting is crucial to create the right ambience for different activities, whether reading, working, or simply relaxing. Lighting enhances the mood and comfort of a space.”

Comfortable seating: Whether it's a plush sofa, a cosy armchair, or a cushioned arrangement on the floor, comfortable seating is a must for Khosla. Add a bean bag if you want, suggests Sahu.

Other elements that create good vibes, says Das Menon, are the right colours that elevate the mood, play of furnishings and “being flexible to changes.”

Feel-good factor

Khosla feels that the balance between work and leisure and the refreshing ambience fosters a sense of focus and contentment that significantly contributes to her overall well-being.

Sahu remains amazed by how her versatile space allows the seamless transition from a serene escape to a productive workspace. “This adaptability allows me to strike a balance between relaxation and productivity, fostering creativity and innovation,” she says.

Surya, who adores the shayari of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Mirza Ghalib and Amir Khusro as well as the dohas of Kabeer, is thankful for her home and rejoices in the fact that she lives in Delhi. There are no other “musts” for her. “Nothing touches my heartstrings like the Capital and Jor Bagh, so close to the historic Lodhi Gardens and tombs. I’m so happy God has plonked me here,” she beams.

The five best things about her space, Dhankar chants, are “Peace, peace, peace, peace, peace.”

Put your feet up, look around and get creative. (Photo courtesy Anupriya Sahu Alankaram)