English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Indian student shot dead in Toronto, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

    The victim, identified as Kartik Vasudev, had been shot at an entrance of the subway station in Toronto. Vasudev, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

    PTI
    April 09, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (File image: Reuters)

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (File image: Reuters)


    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing of a 21-year old Indian student in Toronto who succumbed to his injuries after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The Toronto Police Service said that on the evening of April 7, police responded to a radio call at a local subway station for a shooting.

    The victim, identified as Kartik Vasudev, had been shot at an entrance of the subway station in Toronto. Vasudev, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

    "Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family", Jaishankar tweeted.

    Toronto Police said investigators are looking for witnesses who were in the area at the time, as well as any driver or business installation with camera footage.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a tweet that we are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto on Thursday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Student #S Jaishankar #Toronto Police #Toronto Shooting
    first published: Apr 9, 2022 09:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.