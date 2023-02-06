India-Russia ties under stress due to geopolitical shifts, says Russian Ambassador to India

The Russian Ambassador was speaking at a conference to mark the 30th anniversary of India-Russia treaty of friendship and cooperation in New Delhi.

Blame it on the geopolitical events, India-Russia ties have been under stress Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India said on February 6. "Our (India-Russia) relations have always been friendly, equal, trusted & robust; Maybe not so comprehensive as we want them to be, but still very much diversified, mutually beneficial & supportive," Alipov said.

"Today, however, our ties are under stress as we face tectonic geopolitical shifts that have been on the way for quite some time," the Russian Ambassador added.

The ambassador said that the two nations always respected each other's interests and worked towards meeting their countries core aspirations but today their relations are under stress because of 'tectonic geological shifts' which accelerated last year by crossing the red lines in Europe.