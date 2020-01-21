App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: Reuters

ILO sees end to falling global unemployment rate

The rate stood unchanged at 5.4% in 2019, or 188 million people, and is expected to remain there in 2020 and rise to 5.5% in 2021, the ILO said in its annual report.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The global unemployment rate has stabilised after declining for nine years since the crisis, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday, and it could edge up next year as the world economy slows.

The rate stood unchanged at 5.4% in 2019, or 188 million people, and is expected to remain there in 2020 and rise to 5.5% in 2021, the ILO said in its annual report.

"This means that the gradual decline of the unemployment rate observed between 2009 and 2018 appears to have come to a halt," it said, citing a world economic slowdown, especially in manufacturing.

Close

Even for those with jobs, it is becoming harder for many to live better lives, or exit poverty, a trend Director-General Guy Ryder described as "extremely worrying" with "very profound and worrying implications for social cohesion".

related news

"Persisting and substantial work-related inequalities and exclusion have prevented them (millions of people) from finding decent work and better futures," Ryder told journalists.

The ILO said that about 470 million people in total have insufficient paid work, a new data set which includes not only the unemployed but also the under-employed and those lacking access to the labour market.

The report noted the difficulties faced by young people in getting jobs, with 22% of those aged 15-24 not in employment, education or training.

It also noted the rate of female participation in the workforce remained at just 47%, 27 percentage points below the male rate. "We are not going where we want to go," said Ryder, referring to a commitment by G20 leaders in 2014 to reduce the gender gap in the workforce.

The global working poverty is declining, the report said, but that masked limited progress in low-income countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, the report said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 08:30 am

tags #International Labour Organization #unemployment #World News

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.