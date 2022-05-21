Illegal entry case withdrawn against fugitive Mehul Choksi in Dominica

File image of Mehul Choksi

Caribbean island nation Dominica has dropped the illegal entry charge against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, news agency ANI reported on May 21.

Choksi, who had gone missing from Antigua on May 23, 2021, was caught in Dominica last year and was charged with illegal entry by the police.

"'Mehul Chinubhai Choksi' was charged, for that he, on the 24th day of May 2021 at Toucarie Bay, Toucarie in the Parish of St John, in the Commonwealth of Dominica, did enter illegally into the Commonwealth of Dominica at a place to wit Toucarie Bay, Toucarie' not approved as a point of entry," the Director of Public Prosecutions (AG) said in a reply filed on May 17, 2022, to the Magistrate Court.

The reply of the Director of Prosecutions further stated that "in accordance with the provisions of Section 72(2) (c) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I do hereby discontinue the above-mentioned proceedings against the said, Mehul Chinu bhai Choksi."

"Truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to stop it or hide it. Lies are just temporary delays to the inevitable. It was extremely insensitive for some people to call injuries on my client Mehul Choksi to be fake because of some legal strategy." said Choksi's lawyer Advocate Vijay Aggarwal reacting to the latest development in the case.

Choksi is wanted in India for committing a Rs 13,500-crore scam at the Punjab National Bank.

