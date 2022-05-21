English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Illegal entry case withdrawn against fugitive Mehul Choksi in Dominica

    Fugitive Mehul Choksi who was charged with illegal entry by the Dominican police, got respite as the prosecution decided to withdraw the legal proceedings against him

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
    File image of Mehul Choksi

    File image of Mehul Choksi

    Caribbean island nation Dominica has dropped the illegal entry charge against fugitive businessman  Mehul Choksi, news agency ANI reported on May 21.

    Choksi, who had gone missing from Antigua on May 23, 2021, was caught in Dominica last year and  was charged with illegal entry by the police.

    "'Mehul Chinubhai Choksi' was charged, for that he, on the 24th day of May 2021 at Toucarie Bay, Toucarie in the Parish of St John, in the Commonwealth of Dominica, did enter illegally into the Commonwealth of Dominica at a place to wit Toucarie Bay, Toucarie' not approved as a point of entry," the  Director of Public Prosecutions (AG) said in a reply filed on May 17, 2022, to the Magistrate Court.

    The reply of the Director of Prosecutions further stated that "in accordance with the provisions of Section 72(2) (c) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I do hereby discontinue the above-mentioned proceedings against the said, Mehul Chinu bhai Choksi."

    "Truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to stop it or hide it. Lies are just temporary delays to the inevitable. It was extremely insensitive for some people to call injuries on my client Mehul Choksi to be fake because of some legal strategy." said  Choksi's lawyer Advocate Vijay Aggarwal reacting to the latest development in the case.

    Close

    Related stories

    Choksi is wanted in India for committing a Rs 13,500-crore scam at the Punjab National Bank.

    (With ANI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Antigua #Dominica #fugitive #Mehul Choksi #PNB scam
    first published: May 21, 2022 12:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.