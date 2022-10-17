Goldman plans major overhaul, to combine investment banking and trading

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is planning a major reorganization as part of which its storied investment banking and trading businesses will be combined, while consumer banking will be absorbed by its wealth unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The move comes as the Wall Street titan under CEO David Solomon has sought to cut a reliance on volatile trading and investment banking revenues by boosting its fee-based businesses and by shifting focus to its consumer banking unit Marcus.

The plans, which are expected to be announced within days, will see Goldman restructure its biggest businesses into three divisions, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Undertaking one of biggest reshuffles in its history, Goldman will combine the investment banking and trading businesses into one unit, while merging asset and wealth management into another, the report said.

Marcus will be a part of the asset and wealth management unit, the report added.

A third division will look over transaction banking and the bank's portfolio of financial-technology platforms, according to WSJ.

However, changes to the bank's top leadership remain unknown, according to the report, although at least a few executives will have new roles. Marc Nachmann, the bank's global co-head of the Global Markets Division, will move to help run the combined asset- and wealth-management arm, it said.

Goldman, which releases third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, declined to comment.

Such an organizational overhaul of the bank would come shortly after its global job cuts in September that could have impacted hundreds of bankers.

Goldman reported a 48% slump in second-quarter profit, which beat forecasts due to gains in fixed-income and commodities trading.

Like its Wall Street rivals, the bank is expected to report a sharp drop in third-quarter net profit as investment banking revenue was badly hurt by a slump in dealmaking.

Goldman is expected to deliver a net profit of $2.77 billion in the third quarter, according to analysts' forecasts compiled by Refinitiv, down from $5.38 billion a year earlier.

Given the tough operating environment, Goldman is closely re-examining all of its forward spending and investment plans to ensure the best use of its resources, Barclays said in a recent report.

The restructuring will see the merging of the consumer banking unit, a new initiative launched in 2016 but one which is still struggling to gain traction, with asset and wealth management.

Marcus has suffered from some delays - it has yet to launch a checking account which it earlier indicated will be launched this year - and is reportedly burning cash.

At mid-year, the bank internally forecast that the unit’s losses would accelerate to more than $1.2 billion in 2022, Bloomberg News reported, meaning cumulative losses will exceed $4 billion. Goldman declined to comment.

Solomon has said in the past the business could generate a revenue of over $4 billion by end of 2024.

Consumer banking’s net revenues grew by 23% to $1.49 billion in 2021, reflecting higher credit card and deposit balances, the bank said in its annual report.

Digital banking platform Marcus offered products such as loans, savings and certificate of deposits, and through its partnership with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) also offered credit cards.

The consumer business serves more than 14 million customers and had more than $100 billion in deposits with over $16 billion in cards and loans balances, the bank has said.