English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Global smartphone, PC shipments to decline in 2022 on China slowdown: Gartner

    Shipments to China - the world's biggest smartphone market - are expected to shrink by 18% as demand takes a beating from strict COVID-19 curbs that halted activity in key economic hubs including Shanghai, Gartner said in a report on Thursday.

    Reuters
    June 30, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

    China's slowing economy and an inflation-driven drop in consumer spending are expected to drag down global shipments of computers and smartphones this year, according to research firm Gartner.

    Shipments to China - the world's biggest smartphone market - are expected to shrink by 18% as demand takes a beating from strict COVID-19 curbs that halted activity in key economic hubs including Shanghai, Gartner said in a report on Thursday.

    The research firm expects a 7% drop in worldwide smartphone shipments, also reflecting the expected toll of supply chain snarls and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on demand.

    "A perfect storm of geopolitics upheaval, high inflation, currency fluctuations and supply chain disruptions have lowered business and consumer demand for devices across the world, and is set to impact the PC market the hardest in 2022," said Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner.

    Gartner expects global computer shipments to drop 9.5% this year.

    Close

    The forecast mirrors commentary from industry players, with chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc saying earlier this month that the PC market was set for a slowdown after two "very strong" years.

    The soft demand for PCs and smartphones is likely to weigh on companies from chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp to mega-cap tech firms including Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp. Those companies are set to report second-quarter earnings starting next month.
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Gartner #Gloal smartphone #PC shipments #smartphone #World News
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 12:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.