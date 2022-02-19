English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine 'urgently'

    National carrier Lufthansa also said it was suspending regular flights to the cities of Kyiv and Odessa from Monday until the end of February "due to the current situation."

    AFP
    February 19, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
    A Ukrainian state flag at the Kliusy checkpoint on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine

    A Ukrainian state flag at the Kliusy checkpoint on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine

    Germany's foreign ministry said Saturday that German citizens were "urgently requested to leave (Ukraine) now," as fears mounted that Russia could invade its neighbour in the coming days.

    National carrier Lufthansa also said it was suspending regular flights to the cities of Kyiv and Odessa from Monday until the end of February "due to the current situation."

    The airline said it would operate a limited number of flights to the two cities on Saturday and Sunday before pausing the services.

    Flights to the western city of Lviv would continue and Lufthansa remained in "close contact with national and international authorities," it said.

    The announcements came as the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Munich for the annual Security Conference with the aim of shoring up Western support for the country.

    Close
    Speaking earlier in the day after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on the fringes of the conference, Germany's Annalena Baerbock said the group was "united" in their support for Ukraine.
    AFP
    Tags: #Germany #Lufthansa #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 09:27 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.