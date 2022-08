General Motors

General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution are considering a site in Indiana for a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, a spokeswoman for the companies' joint venture said on Thursday.

Ultium Cells LLC "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New Carlisle, Indiana," she said, adding that Ultium had submitted a tax abatement application.

Production at Ultium's first U.S battery cell plant in Ohio is set to begin later this month.