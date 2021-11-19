General Motors aims to tackle chip shortage with new designs made in North America

No. 8 General Motors | Amount raised - $15.8 billion | Date of IPO – November 2010. (Image: Reuters)

General Motors aims to tackle the global semiconductor shortage with new designs built in North America, President Mark Reuss said.

Reuss told an investor conference GM is working with seven chip suppliers on three new families of microcontrollers that will reduce the number of unique chips by 95% on future vehicles.

The supplier partners include Qualcomm, STM, TSMC, Renesas, NXP, Infineon and ON Semi, he said.

Most of GM’s future investment in the new microcontroller families "will flow to the U.S. and Canada," Reuss said.