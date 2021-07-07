MARKET NEWS

Gates Foundation says co-chair Melinda could leave after two years

The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee the work, it said in a blog post.

Reuters
July 07, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST

The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together.

Tags: #Bill Gates #Gates Foundation #Melinda French Gates #World News
first published: Jul 7, 2021 09:14 pm

