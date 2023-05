G7 calls for adoption of international technical standards for AI

Generative AI, the subset of AI popularised by the ChatGPT app, found special mention at the G7 meeting

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday called for the development and adoption of international technical standards for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) as lawmakers of the rich countries focus on the new technology.

While the G7 leaders, meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, recognised that the approaches to achieving "the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary”, they said in a statement that ”the governance of the digital economy should continue to be updated in line with our shared democratic values”.

Generative AI, the subset of AI popularised by the ChatGPT app, found special mention as the G7 leaders said they "need to immediately take stock of the opportunities and challenges of generative AI.”