    G7 calls for adoption of international technical standards for AI

    Generative AI, the subset of AI popularised by the ChatGPT app, found special mention as the G7 leaders said they "need to immediately take stock of the opportunities and challenges of generative AI.”

    Reuters
    May 20, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
    Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday called for the development and adoption of international technical standards for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) as lawmakers of the rich countries focus on the new technology.

    While the G7 leaders, meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, recognised that the approaches to achieving "the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary”, they said in a statement that ”the governance of the digital economy should continue to be updated in line with our shared democratic values”.

    Generative AI, the subset of AI popularised by the ChatGPT app, found special mention as the G7 leaders said they "need to immediately take stock of the opportunities and challenges of generative AI.”

