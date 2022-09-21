English
    French nuclear watchdog activates emergency centre after fire at nuclear site

    Reuters
    September 21, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST
    Representative Image

    France's nuclear watchdog ASN on Wednesday said it activated its emergency centre after a fire broke out at a plant containing uranium in southeastern France run by EDF unit Framatome.

    The fire according to information transmitted to the watchdog was under control, the ASN said, but added this had not yet been confirmed.

    Framatome could not immediately be reached for comment.

    Regional radio channel France Bleu cited the company as saying staffers had been evacuated from the site as a precautionary measure, adding that the incident had not impacted nuclear safety.

    Framatom is a unit of French nuclear energy giant EDF. According to the company's website, the Romans-sur-Isere site where the fire erupted fuel for nuclear power reactors based on enriched uranium.
