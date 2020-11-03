Former Pakistani bowler accuses Imran Khan of consuming drugs, cites 1987 incident: Report

Former Pakistani cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz has claimed that he has seen Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan consume drugs in 1987.

In a video chat with Rashid Nasrullah later posted to YouTube, Nawaz is seen disclosing details of Khan allegedly consume cocaine. Khan and Nawaz led Pakistan’s bowling attack in the late 1970s and 1980s. The video has gone viral on the internet.

Nawaz said the incident happened in 1987 during a match between Pakistan and England. He also claimed that Khan had come to his house in Islamabad and consumed drugs after his meals.

“He (Khan) has been consuming cannabis, he used to do it in London and even at my home. In 1987, when Pakistan faced England in a cricket match and he did not bowl well, he had come to my house … along with Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik in Islamabad for a meal and also consumed charas. He also snorts something and consumes cocaine as well. In London, he would roll something and snort it (sic),” Nawaz said.

"Bring him in front of me and let's see if he denies it. I am not the lone eyewitness, there are many in London," Nawaz added.