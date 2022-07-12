Foreign Secretary Liz Truss enters race to become next British prime minister

LIZ TRUSS (Source: Reuters)

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss entered the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Monday, taking the number of candidates in an increasingly bitter and unpredictable contest to 11.

Truss, who has held ministerial jobs in a number of government departments including trade, justice and the treasury, said she would slash taxes and maintain a tough line against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She is seeking to replace Johnson who was forced out on Thursday after his government imploded over a series of scandals. The rules for the leadership election will be set out later on Monday, aiming to find a successor by September.

"Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living," Truss wrote in the Daily Telegraph. "It isn't right to be putting up taxes now."