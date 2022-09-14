English
    Food exports from Ukraine are up, Russia fertiliser down: UN

    U.N. trade chief Rebeca Grynspan, who leads the team trying to facilitate unimpeded global access to Russian food and fertiliser, said Russia reported a 12% increase in food exports from June to July.

    PTI
    September 14, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

    Food exports from Ukraine and Russia have increased since a July 22 grain deal, but critically needed fertiliser exports from Russia are still down despite being covered by the agreement, with financing and shipping still issues, the United Nations said.

    But while there has been “important progress,” the U.N. is concerned about fertiliser exports needed by October and November, the latest for the northern hemisphere planting season, she said.
