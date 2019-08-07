FedEx to end ground-delivery deal with Amazon: Report

US package delivery company FedEx Corp will terminate its contract at the end of this month for small-package ground deliveries with Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg reported on August 7.

The move comes two months after FedEx decided not to renew its contract with Amazon for US cargo delivery through its plane-based express service.

Amazon has been building out its own delivery network of planes, trucks and vans and is seen posing a potential long-term challenge to FedEx and rival United Parcel Service Inc, both of which have long counted the e-commerce company as a major customer.