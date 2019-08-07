App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

FedEx to end ground-delivery deal with Amazon: Report

The move comes two months after FedEx decided not to renew its contract with Amazon for US cargo delivery through its plane-based express service.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US package delivery company FedEx Corp will terminate its contract at the end of this month for small-package ground deliveries with Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg reported on August 7.

The move comes two months after FedEx decided not to renew its contract with Amazon for US cargo delivery through its plane-based express service.

Amazon has been building out its own delivery network of planes, trucks and vans and is seen posing a potential long-term challenge to FedEx and rival United Parcel Service Inc, both of which have long counted the e-commerce company as a major customer.

FedEx and Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 05:56 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Companies #FedEx #world

