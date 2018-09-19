EU says McDonald's tax deals with Luxembourg legal

The European Union on Wednesday ended a long-running investigation into the tax arrangements between US fast food giant McDonald's and Luxembourg, finding the arrangement did not amount to illegal state aid.

"Luxembourg did not break EU state aid rules," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

With the decision, the maker of Big Mac and McNuggets escapes the fate of US giants Apple, Starbucks and Amazon, which were ordered to repay years of back taxes.