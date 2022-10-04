English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    EU adds three countries to its tax havens list

    Turks and Caicos Islands, near the Bahamas and Cuba, are listed for the first time. The Bahamas were already once listed in 2018 and then taken off, and Anguilla once in 2020.

    Reuters
    October 04, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    European Union finance ministers on Tuesday added Anguilla, the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands to the EU list of tax havens, expanding the roster to 12 countries.

    Turks and Caicos Islands, near the Bahamas and Cuba, are listed for the first time. The Bahamas were already once listed in 2018 and then taken off, and Anguilla once in 2020.

    "Fair taxation of businesses benefits all of us. This is why the EU and international partners share a common interest in fighting tax base erosion and profit-shifting," Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, told a news conference.

    "I believe all 12 countries on the list will deliver on their commitments and carry out the necessary reforms in the field of taxation as soon as possible, so that they can be deleted from this list when we will next revise it in 6 months time," he said.

    The EU takes the list into account in its foreign policy decisions when considering development cooperation and other economic relations with third countries.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Anguilla #Bahamas #Caicos Islands #EU #list #tax haven #Turks
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 08:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.