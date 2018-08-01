Donald Trump to propose 25% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports: Source

President Donald Trump's administration had initially announced it would seek to impose a tariff of 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese imports, and raising the level to 25 percent would escalate the dispute over trade between the world's two biggest economies.
The Trump administration plans to propose a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports and an announcement could come as early as Wednesday, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.President Donald Trump's administration had initially announced it would seek to impose a tariff of 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese imports, and raising the level to 25 percent would escalate the dispute over trade between the world's two biggest economies.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 08:00 am