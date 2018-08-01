App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 08:04 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump to propose 25% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports: Source

President Donald Trump's administration had initially announced it would seek to impose a tariff of 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese imports, and raising the level to 25 percent would escalate the dispute over trade between the world's two biggest economies.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Trump administration plans to propose a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports and an announcement could come as early as Wednesday, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 08:00 am

