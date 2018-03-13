App
Mar 13, 2018 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump to host Saudi Crown Prince at White House on March 20

"The president looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia and to advance our common security and economic priorities," White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, told reporters at her daily news conference.

US President Donald Trump will hold talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on March 20, a presidential spokesperson said today.

"The president looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia and to advance our common security and economic priorities," White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, told reporters at her daily news conference.

This would be the first White House visit of the Crown Prince. His US trip is part of his maiden foreign tour. France and Britain are the other two countries that he is visiting.

