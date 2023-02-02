English
    Credit Suisse’s Asia investment banking vice chairman Zeth Hung exits

    Zeth Hung, who spent 25 years at Credit Suisse, was most recently vice-chairman of investment banking & capital markets for the region.

    Bloomberg
    February 02, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
    A pedestrian crossing light outside a Credit Suisse Group AG bank branch in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Credit Suisse will present its third quarter earnings and strategy review on Oct. 27. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

    Credit Suisse Group AG’s Zeth Hung has left the bank, the most senior departure for Asia-Pacific investment banking, as the Swiss lender continues to reshuffle its operations, according to an internal announcement.

    Hung, who spent 25 years at Credit Suisse, was most recently vice-chairman of investment banking & capital markets for the region.

    He stepped aside from its role as regional co-head for the division last year, while Edwin Low, the other co-head, was made chief executive officer for Asia-Pacific. A spokeswoman at the bank confirmed Hung’s exit. Hung couldn’t be reached for a comment.

    The embattled bank has seen departures of top bankers in the past few months, including Carsten Stoehr, its CEO of Greater China, marking the most senior exit for its China business.