you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | US GDP fell at 5.0% rate in Q1; worse is likely on the way

PTI

The US economy shrank at a 5.0 percent rate in the first quarter with a much worse decline expected in the current three-month economic period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, in the January-March quarter was unchanged from the estimate made a month ago.

That was the sharpest quarterly decline since an 8.4 percent fall in the fourth quarter of 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis. The first quarter decline reflected just two weeks of the shutdowns that began in many parts of the country in mid-March.

Economists are forecasting a much bigger GDP drop of around 30 percent for the current April-June period.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #United States #World News

