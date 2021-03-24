English
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over 5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 364th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 364th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The
active caseload now comprises 2.96 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 percent, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated. The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 percent, the data stated. Globally, more than 12.17 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    Buoyed by the Emergency Use Authorisation approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech has said Phase-1 clinical trials of its new intranasal antidote for the killer virus will begin during February-March this year. "An intranasal vaccine will not only be simple to administer but reduce the use of medical consumables such as needles, syringes, etc., significantly impacting the overall cost of a vaccination drive," Krishna Ella, Chairman of Bharat Biotech had said. (Image: Reuters)
  • March 24, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | 89 deaths reported following COVID-19 vaccination till March 16; none causally attributed to the inoculation as per current evidence, Govt tells Rajya Sabha

  • March 24, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Kerala reported 1,985 COVID-19 news cases on March 23, taking the tally to just over 11 lakh, while 10 more deaths pushed the toll to 4,517, the state government said.

    The number of recovered patients discharged from the hospital totalled 2,172, taking the active cases to 23,883. The total number of infections stood at 11,07,801 and recoveries at 10,78,743, the health department said in a release.

  • March 24, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Approximately 4.85 crore citizens have got the anti-COVID-19 vaccine till now, with over 32.5 lakh taking it in the last 24 hours, the government told Rajya Sabha on March 23. Answering to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the pace of immunisation in the country is not slow and 40 percent of the total vaccines administered across the world in a single day are in India.

  • March 24, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Delhi bans Holi, Navaratri, Shab-e-Barat gatherings in view of rising COVID-19 cases

    In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has banned all gatherings on the occasions of Holi, Navaratri and Shab-e-Barat, an official order said on March 23. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has warned of penal action against those found flouting the government order barring congregations on the upcoming festive occasions.

    The national capital has witnessed a persistent rise in the coronavirus cases over the past fortnight, the DDMA noted in its order. "It is anticipated that gathering, congregations and public celebrations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri etc., may pose a considerable threat of the spread of virus and may cause a setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of Covid-19 cases in Delhi," it added. "Considering this, it has been decided that public celebrations and all gatherings/congregations during upcoming festivities should not be allowed in public places," the order stated.

  • March 24, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Maharashtra reports 28,699 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths

    Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths, the state health department said. The daily death count was the highest since November 20 last year when 155 deaths had been reported. The caseload in the state rose to 25,33,026 and death toll reached 53,589. With the discharge of 13,165 patients, the total of recoveries increased to 22,47,495, while there are 2,30,641 active cases. There are 11,77,265 people are in home quarantine while 11,887 are in institutional quarantine.

    With 1,22,433 tests on Tuesday, the state so far has tested 1,85,84,463 samples for coronavirus. Mumbai city reported 3,514 new cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, taking its cumulative caseload to3,69,451 and death toll to 11,604. The Mumbai division which includes surrounding regions too reported 6,870 new cases. Out of 132 deaths, 74 occurred in the last 48 hours and 23 in the last week. Rest 35 deaths are from the period before the last week.

  • March 24, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Gujarat reported 1,730 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day addition since the pandemic began, taking its tally to 2,90,379, a health department official said. The rise exceeded Monday's record spike of 1,640 cases.

  • March 24, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 crore, a significant milestone in the fight against the pandemic, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. According to a provisional report till Tuesday 7 pm, 5,00,75,162 vaccine doses have been given, which include 79,03,068 healthcare and 83,33,713 frontline workers who have received the first dose, and 50,09,252 healthcare and 30,60,060 frontline workers who have taken the second dose.

    Besides, 2,12,03,700 senior citizens and 45,65,369 beneficiaries above 45 years with specific comorbidities also were administered the first dose. "Total 15,80,568 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday till 7 pm, the 67th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. "Out of these 13,74,697 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,05,871 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report," the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed by late in the night.

  • March 24, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 364th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.