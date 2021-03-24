Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over 5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

March 24, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

active caseload now comprises 2.96 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 percent, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated. The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 percent, the data stated. Globally, more than 12.17 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 364th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The