Mar 16, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: South Korea reports 74 new cases; 53 more Indians return from Iran
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. There are at least 110 active cases of COVID-19 in India.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 155 countries. There are at least 110 active cases of novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 13 people have recovered so far, but two have died.Globally, there have been over 1.69 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 6,500 people have died so far — majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the updates here:
Pompeo, Jaishankar discuss ways for US and India to collaborate in fighting pandemic
‘Prepare, don’t panic,’ says PM Modi
US Fed Reserve cuts key interest rate to 0-0.25% amid crisis
Latest number of confirmed cases, death toll across the world
LIVE updates: COVID-19 pandemic
Most airlines may go bankrupt by May-end due to COVID-19 impact, says CAPA
The continuing spread of COVID-19 may lead to bankruptcy of most airlines as early as May-end, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), a leading industry advisory has said.
It added that a catastrophe could be avoided only if governments came together and coordinated to limit further damage.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | JUST IN: News agency ANI has quoted Dr. CBK Mohanty, Director, Health and Education Training, Odisha as saying that one positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in Odisha.
“He has travel history to Italy. He later took a train from Delhi to Bhubaneswar. The patient is admitted at a Bhubaneswar hospital,” Mohanty added.
Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE Updates | South Korea reports 74 new coronavirus infections
South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections today, slightly lower than what was reported yesterday. This takes the tally of cases to 8,236, with 75 deaths. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Coronavirus impact drags Sensex 1,800 points despite Fed rate cut cheer
It is a weak start for the week for Indian indices as Sensex plunged over 1,800 points.
The Sensex is down 1,520.53 points or 4.46% at 32582.95, and the Nifty down 440.60 points or 4.43% at 9514.60. About 190 shares have advanced, 730 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.
Follow our Markets LIVE blog for the latest updates on that front
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | The World Health Organization (WHO) in its March 15 report has said that nine new countries/territories/areas (African Region [7], European Region [1] and Region of Americas [1]) in reported cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Three of the four patients who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan have tested negative and have been declared coronavirus-free.
In this tweet from new agency ANI: Images of Indians evacuated from Tehran and Shiraz cities of Iran, arriving at Jaisalmer airport in Rajasthan earlier today. They were moved to the Army Wellness Centre in the city, following preliminary screening.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Twitter: Productive conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on ways the US and India can collaborate to fight the global coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 53 Indians return from Iran
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the fourth batch of 53 Indians (52 students and a teacher) has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz in Iran.
With that, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran. He also thanked Iranian authorities.
Coronavirus in Italy LIVE Updates | Death toll in Italy surges as worries grow over hospitals
Italy recorded 368 more deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak yesterday, its biggest one day rise, amid growing concern about the ability of its strained health system to cope with the relentless increase in new cases. (Input from Reuters)