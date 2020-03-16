Coronavirus LIVE Updates: South Korea reports 74 new cases; 53 more Indians return from Iran

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 155 countries. There are at least 110 active cases of novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 13 people have recovered so far, but two have died.

Globally, there have been over 1.69 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 6,500 people have died so far — majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.