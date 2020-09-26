172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|chinas-fastest-metro-train-makes-debut-in-southern-guangzhou-city-5889421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

China's fastest metro train makes debut in southern Guangzhou city

China’s fastest subway train, travelling at 160 kms per hour, made its debut in southern Guangzhou city, official media reported on Saturday.

The subway train will be put into service at Guangzhou Metro’s No. 18 and No. 22 metro lines, which are still under construction.

Once it is put into service, it will take 25 minutes and 30 minutes from Nansha Free Trade Zone to the South Guangzhou train station and East Guangzhou train station, respectively, state-run Global Times reported.

The two lines will extend to Guangdong’s Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Dongguan cities in the future.

The Guangzhou railway authority has ordered 40 such trains to run on its No. 18 and No. 22 lines from CRRC.

The next delivery after the first train will begin in October, the report said.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 07:53 pm

