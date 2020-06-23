App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China will be in a fragile position in 2021: Ai Weiwei, China's dissident artist

"They want to be the dominant labour market for producing cheap products; for which they need more independent relations with many nations," he said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Activist Ai Weiwei, who had to leave China because of his dissent with the government policies, told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview that the country will be in a fragile position next year.

On being asked about the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Weiwei said, "The dispute has not started now, it has history; a territorial dispute between the two neighbours is very very normal."

He said that nationalism was very recent in China, adding that it will not benefit the country, but will only hurt its image on the global front.

"China is in quite a fragile condition for 2021 because of the China Dream, they want to be the dominant labour market for producing cheap products; for which they need more independent relations with many nations," the activist said.

Weiwei is a Chinese artist and activist has always been openly critical of the Chinese government's view of democracy and human rights. He investigated many cases related to corruption of the Chinese government, for which he was arrested. He was later released.

Weiwei has since emerged as a vocal political commentator of Chinese policies. He left China in 2015.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension here

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:35 pm

tags #India China border news

