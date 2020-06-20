App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News18 poll results: 70% Indians willing to boycott Chinese goods amid rising border tension

The poll revealed that 92 percent Indians do not trust China, and an overwhelming majority, almost 97 percent, want Indian celebrities to stop endorsing Chinese products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The calls for the boycott of Chinese goods, which started surfacing close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, only intensified after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese armed forces at the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

The latest clash has dented the relations between the two countries, with the anti-China sentiment amongst Indians on the rise.

The latest standoff between the two countries, in which 20 Indian troops were killed in action, is also expected to have a negative effect on the country's future engagements with China in the fields of trade, commerce, arts and culture.

In a new poll conducted by News18 to gauge Indians' sentiment on China, it was revealed that 70 percent of people are willing to boycott Chinese goods, even if that means incurring an additional cost. Meanwhile, 91 percent of Indians say they will stop using Chinese apps and also encourage others to do the same.

This was the second poll conducted across the Network18's websites and social media accounts and was up and running for a 24-hour duration, from 12 noon on June 19 to June 20. The results of News18's first poll on the matter were published on June 5.

To understand the public sentiment in India with respect to China, respondents were asked a set of nine questions, and around 6,000 responses were received.

However, many seem confused on the subject of Chinese food, as 43 percent say they would not consume Chinese food while another 31 percent say food has nothing to do with it.

As many as 92 percent of respondents believe China poses a bigger threat to India than Pakistan, with 52 percent saying India has no allies and has to fend for itself. More people (19.32 percent) see Russian President Vladimir Putin as a closer ally of India than US President Donald Trump (18.12 percent).

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 02:50 pm

