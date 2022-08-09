English
    China seeks excuses for military drills, and used Nancy Pelosi's visit: Taiwan minister

    Joseph Wu said China would not have been able to prepare the drones, cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns in such a short period of time.

    Reuters
    August 09, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

    China looks for excuses for military exercises, and the excuse this time was U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu said on Tuesday.

    Wu said China would not have been able to prepare the drones, cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns in such a short period of time.

    The best way to deal with a regime that is trying to intimidate Taiwan is to show it is not intimidated, he said.

    He also said China carrying out military exercises around Taiwan is a gross violation of international law, and has hindered one of the busiest shipping routes in the world.
    Tags: #China #Nancy Pelosi #Taiwan #US #World News
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 09:34 am
